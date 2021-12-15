Log In
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Goals, Updates, Results and Live blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-15T19:54:22+05:30

In the 30th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will face Chennaiyin FC in PJN Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.


Preview

Live Updates

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:24 PM GMT

    CHANCE!

    22' A clearance from Damjanovic falls into the strong foot of Angulo but his attempted shot goes just wide of the target.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:22 PM GMT

    BLOCKED

    21' Mumbai continues to enjoy the ball possession. Cassio went for a long ranger but is well blocked by Damjanovic.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:16 PM GMT

    13' Mumbai have started their possession-based football and are enjoying 67% of the ball possession.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:12 PM GMT

    HIT THE POST!

    8' Ranawede puts a cross from the right flank but the keeper came off his line without judging the ball correctly. Angulo's headed attempt kisses the post and goes out for a goal kick.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:07 PM GMT

    SHOT!

    5' Cassio tries to bend it with his right foot from 20-yards out but couldn't direct it to the corner of the net.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:05 PM GMT

    4' CFC are on the front foot as they win another corner but no harm caused.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:04 PM GMT

    2' Early pressure from Chennayin sees them winning the first corner of the game. Koman delivers it but is cleared well by MCFC defenders.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 2:01 PM GMT

    Kick-Off!

    1' Mumbai City FC get the first touch on the ball and we're underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Rowan Arumughan is the referee for the game.

    Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 1:54 PM GMT

    Time for National Anthem

    Both set of players are coming out on the pitch and will soon line up for the Indian National Anthem.

    #MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 15 Dec 2021 1:52 PM GMT

    Key Players

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC 
