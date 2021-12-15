Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Goals, Updates, Results and Live blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC
In the 30th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will face Chennaiyin FC in PJN Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 15 Dec 2021 2:24 PM GMT
CHANCE!
22' A clearance from Damjanovic falls into the strong foot of Angulo but his attempted shot goes just wide of the target.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 2:22 PM GMT
BLOCKED
21' Mumbai continues to enjoy the ball possession. Cassio went for a long ranger but is well blocked by Damjanovic.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 2:16 PM GMT
13' Mumbai have started their possession-based football and are enjoying 67% of the ball possession.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 2:12 PM GMT
HIT THE POST!
8' Ranawede puts a cross from the right flank but the keeper came off his line without judging the ball correctly. Angulo's headed attempt kisses the post and goes out for a goal kick.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 2:07 PM GMT
SHOT!
5' Cassio tries to bend it with his right foot from 20-yards out but couldn't direct it to the corner of the net.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 2:05 PM GMT
4' CFC are on the front foot as they win another corner but no harm caused.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 2:04 PM GMT
2' Early pressure from Chennayin sees them winning the first corner of the game. Koman delivers it but is cleared well by MCFC defenders.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 2:01 PM GMT
Kick-Off!
1' Mumbai City FC get the first touch on the ball and we're underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Rowan Arumughan is the referee for the game.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 1:54 PM GMT
Time for National Anthem
Both set of players are coming out on the pitch and will soon line up for the Indian National Anthem.
#MCFCCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 1:52 PM GMT
Key Players
🤔 Whose night will it be tonight?#ISL #IndianFootball #TheBridgeFootball #MCFCCFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/dtNCpXf46r— The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) December 15, 2021