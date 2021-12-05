Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Updates Scores and Results
All live updates from Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC.
Kerala Blasters FC takes on Odisha FC in the 19th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday. Follow all live action here.
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2021 12:55 PM GMT
Players have arrived
Both teams have arrived at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
#KBFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
The @OdishaFC warriors will look to extend their form! 💯#KBFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/mt0g3n7M6x— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2021
- 5 Dec 2021 12:51 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome to The Bridge's Live Blog of Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC game.
#KBFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
