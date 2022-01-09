Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-09T19:41:12+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, fifth placed Kerala Blasters will host second placed Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. Stay Tuned for more updates.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Live Updates

  • 9 Jan 2022 2:11 PM GMT

    YELLOW CARD

    10' Bartholomew Ogbeche goes into the book for a challenge from behind on Prabhsukhan Gill. He will miss the next match.

    KBFC 0 - 0 HFC

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT

    YELLOW CARD

    7' Harmanjot Khabra receives a yellow card after pulling Aniket Jadhav who was on his way towards the goal. The free-kick from Edu Garcia hits the crossbar and comes out.

    KBFC 0 - 0 HFC

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 2:06 PM GMT

    5' Hitesh Sharma takes a shot on goal after finding himself in space. The ball deflects and goes out for a corner. The set piece does not lead to a scoring opportunity.


    KBFC 0 - 0 HFC

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 2:03 PM GMT

    3' Hyderabad FC survive a scare after Chinglensana Singh hands the ball to Adrian Luna who is not able to release a shot or find a teammate.

    KBFC 0 - 0 HFC

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 2:00 PM GMT

    KICK-OFF!

    Match number 55 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is underway here at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

    KBFC 0 - 0 HFC

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 1:55 PM GMT

    Both teams are making their way onto the pitch. The kick-off is minutes away after the pre-match rituals and the national anthem.

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 1:49 PM GMT

    INCREDIBLE FORM

    Both Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in the last eight matches. 

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 1:41 PM GMT

    PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT

    Adrian Luna and Bartholomew Ogbeche will be the main threats for their respective teams.

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 1:39 PM GMT

    FIRST PLACE UP FOR GRABS

    A win for either side will take them to the top of the ISL table. The competition is going to be fierce with huge stakes on the line.

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 9 Jan 2022 1:32 PM GMT

    FORMATIONS

    Kerala Blasters FC is fielding a 4-4-2 formation while Hyderabad FC is trusting in their 4-2-3-1 setup.

    #ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Kerala Blasters Hyderabad FC 
