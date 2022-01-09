Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC
In today's Indian Super League match, fifth placed Kerala Blasters will host second placed Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. Stay Tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 9 Jan 2022 2:11 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
10' Bartholomew Ogbeche goes into the book for a challenge from behind on Prabhsukhan Gill. He will miss the next match.
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
- 9 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
7' Harmanjot Khabra receives a yellow card after pulling Aniket Jadhav who was on his way towards the goal. The free-kick from Edu Garcia hits the crossbar and comes out.
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
- 9 Jan 2022 2:06 PM GMT
5' Hitesh Sharma takes a shot on goal after finding himself in space. The ball deflects and goes out for a corner. The set piece does not lead to a scoring opportunity.
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
- 9 Jan 2022 2:03 PM GMT
3' Hyderabad FC survive a scare after Chinglensana Singh hands the ball to Adrian Luna who is not able to release a shot or find a teammate.
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
- 9 Jan 2022 2:00 PM GMT
KICK-OFF!
Match number 55 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is underway here at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
KBFC 0 - 0 HFC
- 9 Jan 2022 1:55 PM GMT
Both teams are making their way onto the pitch. The kick-off is minutes away after the pre-match rituals and the national anthem.
#ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball
- 9 Jan 2022 1:49 PM GMT
INCREDIBLE FORM
Both Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in the last eight matches.
#ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball
- 9 Jan 2022 1:41 PM GMT
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT
Adrian Luna and Bartholomew Ogbeche will be the main threats for their respective teams.
#ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball
- 9 Jan 2022 1:39 PM GMT
FIRST PLACE UP FOR GRABS
A win for either side will take them to the top of the ISL table. The competition is going to be fierce with huge stakes on the line.
#ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball
- 9 Jan 2022 1:32 PM GMT
FORMATIONS
Kerala Blasters FC is fielding a 4-4-2 formation while Hyderabad FC is trusting in their 4-2-3-1 setup.
#ISL #KBFCHFC #LetsFootball