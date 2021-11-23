Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Live Commentry from the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC
Two times Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC take on rising Hyderabad FC in a potential mouth watering Southern Derby at the GMC Athletic stadium, Goa. Follow this space for all score, commentary and live updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2021 3:33 PM GMT
71' Hyderabad are preparing 4 changes as they trail Chennai.
HFC 0-1 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:33 PM GMT
70' Chennai make another great attack. Borysiuk takes the shot but it's just wide.
HFC 0-1 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:31 PM GMT
Gooaal
67' Murzaev takes a cool and calm penalty to give Chennaiyin the lead in the match.
HFC 0-1 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:30 PM GMT
Penalty
66' Thapa goes down in the box after a challenge from Ashish. Penalty to Chennai.
HFC 0-0 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:29 PM GMT
65' Hyderabad FC try to make another run forward but CFC are proactive this time.
HFC 0-0 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:27 PM GMT
Yellow card
63' Brilliant run from Ashish on the right as Narayan catches him from behind and goes into booking.
HFC 0-0 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:26 PM GMT
Saved
62' Edu Garcia takes the corner this time and Kaith has to make another good save to keep Hyderabad at bay.
HFC 0-0 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:25 PM GMT
Corner
61' Hyderabad win a corner which is taken brilliantly by Yasir. Ogbeche could have scored from close range but Slavko gets ahead of him and puts it out for a corner.
HFC 0-0 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:23 PM GMT
Yellow card
60' Rahim Ali goes is the first booked player of the night as he trips Akash in the centre of the pitch.
HFC 0-0 CFC
- 23 Nov 2021 3:22 PM GMT
59' Chennai win a free kick in Hyderabad half and Koman takes it beautifully but there's a tussle between both sets of players in the box as referee gives the foul against Chennai.
HFC 0-0 CFC
