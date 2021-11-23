Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Live Commentry from the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
X

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

By

Kumar Rohan

Updated: 2021-11-23T21:03:37+05:30

Two times Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC take on rising Hyderabad FC in a potential mouth watering Southern Derby at the GMC Athletic stadium, Goa. Follow this space for all score, commentary and live updates from the match.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:33 PM GMT

    71' Hyderabad are preparing 4 changes as they trail Chennai.

    HFC 0-1 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:33 PM GMT

    70' Chennai make another great attack. Borysiuk takes the shot but it's just wide.

    HFC 0-1 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball



  • 23 Nov 2021 3:31 PM GMT

    Gooaal

    67' Murzaev takes a cool and calm penalty to give Chennaiyin the lead in the match.

    HFC 0-1 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:30 PM GMT

    Penalty

    66' Thapa goes down in the box after a challenge from Ashish. Penalty to Chennai.

    HFC 0-0 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:29 PM GMT

    65' Hyderabad FC try to make another run forward but CFC are proactive this time.

    HFC 0-0 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:27 PM GMT

    Yellow card

    63' Brilliant run from Ashish on the right as Narayan catches him from behind and goes into booking.

    HFC 0-0 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:26 PM GMT

    Saved

    62' Edu Garcia takes the corner this time and Kaith has to make another good save to keep Hyderabad at bay.

    HFC 0-0 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:25 PM GMT

    Corner

    61' Hyderabad win a corner which is taken brilliantly by Yasir. Ogbeche could have scored from close range but Slavko gets ahead of him and puts it out for a corner.

    HFC 0-0 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:23 PM GMT

    Yellow card

    60' Rahim Ali goes is the first booked player of the night as he trips Akash in the centre of the pitch. 

    HFC 0-0 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

  • 23 Nov 2021 3:22 PM GMT

    59' Chennai win a free kick in Hyderabad half and Koman takes it beautifully but there's a tussle between both sets of players in the box as referee gives the foul against Chennai.

    HFC 0-0 CFC

    #HFCCFC #ISL #Letsplayfootball

>Load More
Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X