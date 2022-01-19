Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between FC Goa and SC East Bengal
In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa faced SC East Bengal at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. The Red and Gold Brigade won the match 2-1 and got their first win of the season.
- 19 Jan 2022 4:09 PM GMT
Full Time
Here is the fulltime whistle and SC East Bengal has done it. They finally got over the distance and get their first win in sixteen long matches. Two defensive errors in the Goan back line helped Naorem Mahesh Singh to get a brace within the first half. Noguera scored one in between them.
Brilliant start for Mario in SC East Bengal. He guides the Red and Gold Brigade to their first win of the season. Naorem Mahesh Singh has been adjudged as the Hero Of The Match. With the win, SC East Bengal has risen up to the tenth spot leaving North East behind on goal difference. The Gaurs however stay in ninth place.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 4:01 PM GMT
Yellow Card
90+6' Yellow card for Balwant.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 4:01 PM GMT
90+6' Sourav tries a side footer from a long distance but it was always going wide.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT
Offside
90+5' Noguera has found offside
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 3:58 PM GMT
90+ 3' FC Goa is throwing everything but SC East Bengal defence is clearing them with great composure.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 3:56 PM GMT
90+1' Freekick for FC Goa. Edu swings it into the box but Adil clears it well.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 3:55 PM GMT
90' 7 minutes have been added.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 3:54 PM GMT
89' Stoppage into the game as it looks like Arindam has injured himself.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 3:53 PM GMT
Another Substitution for SC East Bengal
88' Princeton comes on for Glan.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Jan 2022 3:50 PM GMT
85' FC Goa hasn't done much after the drinks break.
FCG 1-2 SCEB
#FCG #SCEB #FCGSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball