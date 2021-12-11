Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Updates, Scores, and Results
Follow all live actions from the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.
The 26th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season will see FC Goa take on former champions Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 11 Dec 2021 3:05 PM GMT
Bengaluru FC - Starting XI
Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Cleiton Silva, and Sunil Chhetri (C).
#FCGBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Dec 2021 2:59 PM GMT
The line-ups will be in shortly.
#FCGBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Dec 2021 2:56 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.
#FCGBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
