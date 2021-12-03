Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Updates, Score and Results
Follow all live actions from the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal
The fifteenth match from the Indian Super League 2021-22 season will see unbeaten Chennaiyin FC taking on winless SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan. For more updates follow our live blog and stay tuned.
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2021 3:33 PM GMT
75' Jerry with a good cross for CFC but Suvam grips on second try.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:32 PM GMT
SCEB very close
73' Set piece opportunity for SCEB. Close chance but Raju Gaikwad misses the target.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:30 PM GMT
71' Good use of the wing by SCEB. Wins a throw-in deep inside the CFC half. However, Kaith comes up and collects the ball.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:28 PM GMT
What a block...
69' Perosevic to Chima with an excellent pass but the latter is blocked brilliantly by Damjanovic.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:27 PM GMT
68' CFC and SCEB, both teams fighting for midfield control.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:24 PM GMT
66' Koman with a shot but can only get a corner.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:23 PM GMT
64' Hira Mondal with a lofted cross, Perosevic heads but is way out of target.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:22 PM GMT
SCEB Substitution
63' Jairu coming in place of Amarjit for SCEB.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:20 PM GMT
61' CFC starts a brilliant counter-attacking move but loses the ball shortly.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Dec 2021 3:17 PM GMT
58' Loose moments inside SCEB box courtesy Suvam's mistake, Rahim Ali flies the ball over the net.
CFC 0-0 SCEB
#CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball