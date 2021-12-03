Log In
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Updates, Score and Results

Follow all live actions from the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-03T21:03:44+05:30

The fifteenth match from the Indian Super League 2021-22 season will see unbeaten Chennaiyin FC taking on winless SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan. For more updates follow our live blog and stay tuned.


Live Updates

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:33 PM GMT

    75' Jerry with a good cross for CFC but Suvam grips on second try. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:32 PM GMT

    SCEB very close

    73' Set piece opportunity for SCEB. Close chance but Raju Gaikwad misses the target. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:30 PM GMT

    71' Good use of the wing by SCEB. Wins a throw-in deep inside the CFC half. However, Kaith comes up and collects the ball.  

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:28 PM GMT

    What a block...

    69' Perosevic to Chima with an excellent pass but the latter is blocked brilliantly by Damjanovic. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball


  • 3 Dec 2021 3:27 PM GMT

    68' CFC and SCEB, both teams fighting for midfield control. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:24 PM GMT

    66' Koman with a shot but can only get a corner. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:23 PM GMT

    64' Hira Mondal with a lofted cross, Perosevic heads but is way out of target. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:22 PM GMT

    SCEB Substitution

    63' Jairu coming in place of Amarjit for SCEB. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:20 PM GMT

    61' CFC starts a brilliant counter-attacking move but loses the ball shortly. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Dec 2021 3:17 PM GMT

    58' Loose moments inside SCEB box courtesy Suvam's mistake, Rahim Ali flies the ball over the net. 

    CFC 0-0 SCEB

    #CFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Chennaiyin FC SC East Bengal 
