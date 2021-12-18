Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Goals, Updates, Results and Live blog
In the 33rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will face Odisha FC in Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for all live updates.
Live Updates
- 18 Dec 2021 2:48 PM GMT
Halftime
45 + 2' First half end as CFC goes into the break with the lead.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:47 PM GMT
Yellow card
45 +1' Yellow card for Germanpreet.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:46 PM GMT
Added time
45' 2 minutes added at the end of first half regulated time.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:44 PM GMT
43' OFC pressuring now for the equalizer.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:42 PM GMT
40' Javi goes for the direct shot from the freekick but flies the ball away above.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:41 PM GMT
39' Another set-piece opportunity for OFC from a promising position.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:39 PM GMT
37' Javi goes for a direct shot but hits the wall.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:37 PM GMT
36' Javi with his quick foot earns a freekick from a promising position.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:36 PM GMT
33' Huge pressure from CFC. Germanpreet goes for a shot but Kamaljit collects easily.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 18 Dec 2021 2:33 PM GMT
32' Set piece OFC. Aridai delivers but nothing capitalizes.
CFC 1-0 OFC
#CFCOFC #ISL #LetsFootball