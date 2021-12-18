Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Goals, Updates, Results and Live blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Goals, Updates, Results and Live blog
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Goals, Updates, Results and Live blog

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-18T20:21:26+05:30

In the 33rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will face Odisha FC in Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for all live updates.

Read the preview of the match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC


Live Updates

