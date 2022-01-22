Football
ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin makes a comeback to bag 2-1 home win against NorthEast United FC
Chennaiyin FC are now third in the table after the win against NorthEast United FC
Chennaiyin FC bagged home a 2-1 win against NorthEast United FC tonight in the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. Though the highlanders bagged an early lead with Laldanmawia opening the scoreline in the 35th minute. The Super Machans made a terrific comeback after the break as Borysiuk and Koman scored in the 52' min and 58' min respectively.
The result means Chennaiyin have now jumped to third place from seventh with 18 points from 12 matches while NorthEast United remain at the foot of the table having collected just nine points from 13 games.
Chennaiyin started the game on the front foot, displaying some eye-catching passing football and keeping the rival defenders on their toes. Nerijus Valskis warmed Mirshad Michu's gloves early on as the blue shirts seemed to play with more purpose. Against the run of play, Laldanmawia Ralte broke free but wasted an opportunity to spoil Chennaiyin's applecart.
But Laldanmawia did not have to wait long to atone for his mistake as he found the back of the net albeit fortuitously in the 35th minute. Debjit Majumder was to blame under the Chennaiyin bar for coming off his line unnecessarily and conceding a corner. Off the flag-kick, Majumder was again caught on the wrong foot as he flapped down the ball unconvincingly into the danger area for a lurking Laldanmawia to slot home.
At halftime, NorthEast United led 1-0 and also looked to turn the tide after Chennaiyin dominated the first half-an-hour.
But in the second half, Chennaiyin took the game by the scruff of the neck, Rahim Ali putting the ball in the path of Borysiuk whose tame effort deflected off Sehnaj Singh's right boot to go inside.
Things took a turn for the worse for the Highlanders as keeper Michu looked in a lot of discomfort but coach Khalid Jamil decided to keep him on until his poor outing cost them the second goal. Koman's free-kick missed everyone as Michu ventured out of his line to see the ball go past him and into the back of the net. Subhasish Roy Choudhary replaced Michu.
Stung by the twin setback, Jamil sent star forward Marcelinho, who joined NorthEast United in the January transfer window, in for Laldanmawia in the 64th minute and the Brazilian made an immediate impact with his jinking runs and cutting edge in the final third.
Marcelinho tried his luck from range to just send his effort wide before his delicious corner found Patrick Flottmann whose header came off the post with his rebound flying over the bar.
Hernan Santana blew a golden opportunity closer to full time when he sent a free header off target from a Marcelinho corner before Majumder redeemed himself with a double save from Marco Sahanek and Imran Khan on the rebound.
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT
Full Time
90+8' The referee blows the final whistle of the game and it's Chennaiyin who gets all the three points. Referee Crystal John books CFC coach Bozidar Bandovic after the whislte. The win moves CFC to the third position while NEUFC remains at the bottom.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:57 PM GMT
90+7' Lukasz's miscued header hits his own crossbar and went for a NEUFC corner.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:53 PM GMT
90+4' Germanpreet hits it over the bar. Too many missed chances tonight.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:51 PM GMT
90+2' Provat Lakra goes into the booking. Meanwhile, CFC made their fourth change. Germanpreet replaces Thapa.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:50 PM GMT
Another attacking change from Khalid
90' Seven minutes have been added on. Meanwhile, Mapuia replaces Irshad.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:49 PM GMT
Double Save from Debjit
88' Debjit dives to his right and saves a lovely curling shot from Sahanek and the rebound shot from Imran is again stopped by the keeper. Flottmann misses another opportunity from a close range.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
87' Sahanek with lovely footwork as he dribbles past two defenders and wins a corner. Hernan's free header from the corner goes over the bar.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:43 PM GMT
Dhot Booked
84' It's all North East at the moment as they pushing very hard for the equaliser. Dhot receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Marcelinho.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:40 PM GMT
81' Great play from Imran again from the left flank as he runs past CFC defender and finds Suhair at the far post. Suhair lays it off for Lakra who smashes it wide. Another opportunity wasted by NEUFC.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Jan 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Double Change from CFC
77' Lukasz and Mirlan comes on for Valskis and Koman respectively.
Chennaiyin FC 2- 1 North East United FC
#CFCNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball