Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC
In today's Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Bridge Dream11 Predictions
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2022 1:12 PM GMT
CFC (Starting XI)
Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh, Vladimir Koman (C), Lukasz Gikiewicz.
#ISL #BFCCFC #LetsFootball
- 26 Jan 2022 1:10 PM GMT
BFC (Starting XI)
Lara Sharma (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh.
#ISL #BFCCFC #LetsFootball
Next Story