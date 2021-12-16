Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Goals, Updates, Results and Live Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
The 31st match of the Indian Super League will see Bengaluru FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Live Updates
- 16 Dec 2021 3:20 PM GMT
60' Silva goes for a volley with the turn from inside the box but misses the target. Good opportunity for BFC.
BFC 2-3 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 3:18 PM GMT
GOAL!! Krishna!!!!
57' GOAL!!! Krishna, calm from the spot-kick finishes on the right side of the net.
BFC 2-3 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 3:16 PM GMT
56' Another corner from ATKMB but this time the mariners get a penalty for a foul on Bose.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 3:14 PM GMT
54' Dead ball delivery from Hugo but the player flies the ball way out of target.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 3:12 PM GMT
52' Good opportunity for ATKMB from a corner but Kauko flies the ball from inside the box.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 3:10 PM GMT
OFFSIDE
50' Quick passes between ATKMB players but Hugo is caught offside.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 3:08 PM GMT
48' Both teams pressuring for the lead.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 3:05 PM GMT
Second half
45' Second half gets underway.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 2:51 PM GMT
First half ends
45 + 3' End of the first half as both teams go into the break with a draw.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
- 16 Dec 2021 2:49 PM GMT
45 + 2' Throw from Bose but couldn't find a teammate.
BFC 2-2 ATKMB
