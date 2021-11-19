Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC
ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Kerala Blasters FC in the inaugural clash of the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the PNJ Stadium, Goa. Follow for all actions from the encounter
The Indian Super League is back and we have last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters for yet another curtain-raiser clash. The two teams met each other on the opening night last season and the Mariners came on top.
Preview of the Match
Follow this space for all the LIVE updates from the match
Live Updates
- 19 Nov 2021 2:43 PM GMT
DOUBLE TROUBLE
39' Brace for Hugo as he goes past the defence and scores a brilliant individual goal
ATKMB 3-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:42 PM GMT
CHANCE
38' Blasters keeps pressing as they try to find their equalizer. Amrinder finding hard to keep things out
ATKMB 2-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:41 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
37' Prasanth brought down by Mc Hugh and collects the first booking of the game
ATKMB 2-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:40 PM GMT
36' Kerala trying to create some aerial threats but the Bagan defence making sure no nuisance is done
ATKMB 2-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:37 PM GMT
34' Tussle between Bijoy and Krishna
ATKMB 2-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:36 PM GMT
FORCED SUBSTITUTION
Rahul KP forced to step down as he suffers a blow
IN Prasanth
OUT Rahul KP
ATKMB 2-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:33 PM GMT
Drinks Break
30' Half an hour in the first game of ISL 2021-22 and its so much engaging 3 back to back goals
ATKMB 2-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:31 PM GMT
GOALLLLL
27' Krishna steps up send the keeper wrong way and makes sure the lead is restored
ATKMB 2-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:30 PM GMT
TWIST IN GAME
25' Krishna brought down inside the box and its a penalty
ATKMB 1-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 19 Nov 2021 2:28 PM GMT
The Wonder boy delivers as he finds an empty net.. now the game is all square and open play starts...
ATKMB 1-1 KBFC
#ATKMBKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball