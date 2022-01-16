ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blaster's match against Mumbai City FC Postponed After COVID Scare

Kerala Blaster's Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC, scheduled to be played today has been postponed with a surge of COVID-19 cases inside the bio bubble, the league announced on Sunday afternoon.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 62 between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played today, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date," the statement reads.



We have come to know that after a surge of COVID-19 cases inside the Blasters camp, they do not have 15 players available for the match. Hence, the league authority decided to postpone a match for the third time in the ongoing season.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters FC do not have the requisite number of players available for the match."

"The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved."

