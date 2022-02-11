ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC cements top spot after a gritty win against Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri's record-breaking 50th goal went in vain as Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC 2-1 in today's Indian Super League match at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

The Southern derby got off to a fiery start as both teams looked to press and not let the opponent enjoy possession. The Nizams stringed together some good passes and created a few good moves. One such move resulted in an early goal for the table toppers. Ogbeche tried to turn in a cross whipped in from the left flank but could not connect well, only for Siviero to pull the trigger. Although Gurpreet Singh Sandhu got a hand to it, he wasn't able to keep the ball out of the net. Hyderabad held their lead successfully in the first half and didn't let Bengaluru operate freely.



In the second half, Hyderabad kept pressing and at the half-hour mark, they doubled their lead. This time a training ground drill worked wonders for them. Souvick Chakraborty and Joao Victor combine from a free-kick with the latter moving to his right and firing home a low shot that nestled into the bottom right corner.

After conceding the second goal, Bengaluru tried hard to get back in the game. However, they could not deliver the goods in the final third as Hyderabad held firm. Bengaluru's industry paid off three minutes to full time when Chhetri became the all-time highest scorer in the league with his 50th goal. Cleiton Silva fed Udanta on his right with a delectable ball and the pacy winger crossed for Chhetri who found the back of the net with aplomb.



The result helped Hyderabad to consolidate their position at the top of the ISL table. They now have 29 points from 16 games, four more than second-placed Jamshedpur FC who have played two matches less. With the loss, Bengaluru's nine-match unbeaten streak has been finally broken. The Blues remain third with 23 in their kitty from 16 outings.



