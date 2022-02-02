Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today released the revised fixture list for 25 matches, from February 9 onwards, for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The League has incorporated the matches that were postponed in January into the redrawn calendar.

In January due to the covid outbreak inside the biosecure bubble at Goa few matches for the league were postponed. The rescheduling was thus done to accommodate the postponed matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan faces Jamshedpur FC in the final match of the regular season at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on 7th March. There will be three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5).



There has been no runaway leader this season with most teams vying for the semi-final spots. The final five weeks of the league season are set for a lot of intrigues with multiple teams fighting for the top spot and the reward of representing India at the 2023 AFC Champions League.

