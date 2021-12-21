ISL 2021-22: Fixture list for second half of Indian Super League season released

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the second half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The final 11 rounds will begin January 10, 2022, and will be played over a 55 day period as the teams fight it out for the end-of-season silverware.

Season So Far

This season's Indian Super League has so far captivated the fans with high scoring games and high drama with many teams still being in contention to not only win the league but secure a place in the top 4 to go on to reach the final.



Defending Champion Mumbai City FC is set to enter Christmas as league leaders, however, they are being pressured closely by Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC - two teams desperate for their first semi-finals appearance along with two-time winners Chennaiyin FC.

With only 8 points separating the bottom-placed team from the top four, clubs will have ample opportunities to change the outcome of their season. Come January, the transfer market opens should they wish to add more firepower in their ranks to mount a challenge for both the League Shield and the ISL trophy.

The Kolkata Derby

The stage for Indian football's oldest and grandest rivalry - the return leg of the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal is set for Saturday, January 29 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. On the final night of the League phase, FC Goa welcomes Kerala Blasters FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, March 5.

The Fixture

Mon, Jan 10, 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC Bengaluru FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Tue, Jan 11, 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC SC East Bengal Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Wed, Jan 12, 2022 19:30 Odisha FC Kerala Blasters FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Thu, Jan 13, 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC Hyderabad FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Fri, Jan 14, 2022 19:30 FC Goa NorthEast United FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Sat, Jan 15, 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Sun, Jan 16, 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC Mumbai City FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Mon, Jan 17, 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC Jamshedpur FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Tue, Jan 18, 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC Odisha FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Wed, Jan 19, 2022 19:30 FC Goa SC East Bengal Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Thu, Jan 20, 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan Stadium

Fri, Jan 21, 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC Mumbai City FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Sat, Jan 22, 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC NorthEast United FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Sun, Jan 23, 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC FC Goa Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Mon, Jan 24, 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal Hyderabad FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Tue, Jan 25, 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC NorthEast United FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Wed, Jan 26, 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC Chennaiyin FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Thu, Jan 27, 2022 19:30 Odisha FC Hyderabad FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Fri, Jan 28, 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC FC Goa Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Sat, Jan 29, 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan SC East Bengal PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Sun, Jan 30, 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC Bengaluru FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Mon, Jan 31, 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC Hyderabad FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Tue, Feb 01, 2022 19:30 FC Goa Odisha FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Wed, Feb 02, 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Thu, Feb 03, 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC ATK Mohun Bagan PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Fri, Feb 04, 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC NorthEast United FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Sat, Feb 05, 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC Jamshedpur FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Sun, Feb 06, 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC Mumbai City FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Mon, Feb 07, 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal Odisha FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Tue, Feb 08, 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC ATK Mohun Bagan Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Wed, Feb 09, 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC Bengaluru FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Thu, Feb 10, 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium

Fri, Feb 11, 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Sat, Feb 12, 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC SC East Bengal PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Sun, Feb 13, 2022 19:30 Odisha FC ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan Stadium

Mon, Feb 14, 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC FC Goa Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Tue, Feb 15, 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Wed, Feb 16, 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan Jamshedpur FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Thu, Feb 17, 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC Odisha FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Fri, Feb 18, 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal NorthEast United FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Sat, Feb 19, 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC Kerala Blasters FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Sun, Feb 20, 2022 19:30 FC Goa Mumbai City FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Mon, Feb 21, 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan Stadium

Tue, Feb 22, 2022 19:30 Jamshedpur FC Odisha FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Wed, Feb 23, 2022 19:30 SC East Bengal Bengaluru FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Thu, Feb 24, 2022 19:30 Hyderabad FC Mumbai City FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Fri, Feb 25, 2022 19:30 FC Goa ATK Mohun Bagan Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Sat, Feb 26, 2022 19:30 Odisha FC Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Sun, Feb 27, 2022 19:30 NorthEast United FC Jamshedpur FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC SC East Bengal Tilak Maidan Stadium

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 19:30 Bengaluru FC Hyderabad FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Wed, Mar 02, 2022 19:30 Mumbai City FC Odisha FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Thu, Mar 03, 2022 19:30 Chennaiyin FC Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan Stadium

Fri, Mar 04, 2022 19:30 ATK Mohun Bagan NorthEast United FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Sat, Mar 05, 2022 19:30 FC Goa Kerala Blasters FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

All 55 league games in the second half of the season are 7:30 PM kick-offs.

