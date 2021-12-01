Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Updates, Score, Results

Follow all live actions from the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-01T20:13:23+05:30


Live Updates

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:43 PM GMT

    43' Another set piece opportunity for Mumbai but this time it is cleared well.


    ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:42 PM GMT

    41' It is all too easy at this moment for Mumbai City FC.

    ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:41 PM GMT

    39' Hugo Boumous continues his surging run and blazes it over the bar.


    ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:40 PM GMT

    Goal

    37' Goal and just like that its 3-0 for Mumbai. The ATKMB defense switches off  from a set piece and Igor Angulo scores his first goal against ATK Mohun Bagan.


    ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:38 PM GMT

    35' from save. Amrinder saves a narrow shot Angulo.

    ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:37 PM GMT

    32' Mumbai continues their domination.


    ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:32 PM GMT

    OFFSIDE!!!

    29' Roy comes one on one against Nawaz but is called offside. 

    ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:29 PM GMT

    Drinks break

    28' Drinks break, time to regroup.

    ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 1 Dec 2021 2:28 PM GMT

    26' MCFC on the front seat after leading by 2 goals to nil.

    ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

    #MCFC #ATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball

Indian Super League ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Football ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai City FC 
