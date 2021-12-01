Football
ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Updates, Score, Results
Follow all live actions from the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City.
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2021 2:43 PM GMT
43' Another set piece opportunity for Mumbai but this time it is cleared well.
ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:42 PM GMT
41' It is all too easy at this moment for Mumbai City FC.
ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:41 PM GMT
39' Hugo Boumous continues his surging run and blazes it over the bar.
ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:40 PM GMT
Goal
37' Goal and just like that its 3-0 for Mumbai. The ATKMB defense switches off from a set piece and Igor Angulo scores his first goal against ATK Mohun Bagan.
ATKMB 0-3 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:38 PM GMT
35' from save. Amrinder saves a narrow shot Angulo.
ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:37 PM GMT
32' Mumbai continues their domination.
ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:32 PM GMT
OFFSIDE!!!
29' Roy comes one on one against Nawaz but is called offside.
ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:29 PM GMT
Drinks break
28' Drinks break, time to regroup.
ATKMB 0-2 MCFC

- 1 Dec 2021 2:28 PM GMT
26' MCFC on the front seat after leading by 2 goals to nil.
ATKMB 0-2 MCFC
ATKMB 0-2 MCFC