Ishita Kishore, the UPSC topper who played in the Subroto Cup

26-year-old Ishita Kishore clinched the All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services 2022 exam as declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. An alumnus of Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the Delhiite finally cracked the exam on her third attempt.

As many as 933 candidates, 613 men and 320 women, have qualified for the civil services examination 2022, the top 25 candidates comprising 14 women and 11 men.

The first four rank holders are all women as Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks in the examination.



"It is really heartening to see women getting the top four ranks," Kishore said.

Interestingly, Kishore has also been a national-level footballer in the past. "I am a national-level football player. I participated in the Subroto Cup football tournament in 2012," she said.

The Subroto Cup is an international football tournament played amongst schools and is held annually in New Delhi. Moreover, schools from all over Asia come to participate in this historic competition.

Hailing from Delhi's Air Force Bal Bharti school, it is likely that Ishita participated in the Subroto Cup with the same institution. The younger of two siblings, she would toil for hours on end every day, working towards her goal.

"The success is the result of my hard work," she said. Aiming to work for women empowerment, Kishore has opted for the Indian Administrative Service, and preference for the Uttar Pradesh Cadre.

(With PTI inputs)