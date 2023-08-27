Ishfaq Ahmed names 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 Championship in Bhutan

Ishfaq Ahmed, head coach of the Indian U-16 Men's Team, has unveiled a 23-member roster for the SAFF U-16 Championship in Thimphu, Bhutan (September 1-10, 2023).

Grouped with Nepal and Bangladesh in Group A, the Blue Colts are gearing up for the challenge. Hosts Bhutan, Maldives, and Pakistan form Group B, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semis.

Following a rigorous scouting process spanning five zones nationwide, the training camp kicked off in Srinagar with over 50 potential players. Ahmed's final selection after a month of Srinagar training is as follows:



Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Arush Hari.

Defenders: Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh, Karish Soram.

Midfielders: Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash.

Forwards: Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Airborlang Kharthangmaw.

The coach guiding the team is Ishfaq Ahmed.