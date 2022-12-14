Iranian footballer faces execution for supporting women's rights protests

A professional Iranian footballer Amir Nasr Azadani has been sentenced to death for supporting women's rights protests in the country.

As per a report in Iran Wire, Azadani was present in one of the protests which broke in the country following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini after she was detained for failing to follow the country's dress code in September earlier this year.

The report also claims that Azadani along with two others were forced to read a confession on a state owned television on 20th November. It further adds that the state is planning to execute Amir Nasr Azadani for the death of Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi and two members of Basij - the government milita, in a protest held on 17th November.

The International Footballers Union (FIFPRO) has confirmed the news and has appealed to the Iranian authorities to overturn the Azadani's execution.

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country," the FIFPro statement read.

"We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment," it added. Amir Nasr Azadani played most recently for Tractor in the Persian Gulf League.



