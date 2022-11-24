Iran arrests footballer over government criticism

Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the country's national soccer team, has been arrested for criticising the government, reported state-linked media in Iran.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported on Thursday that he was arrested for insulting the national soccer team, which is currently playing in the World Cup, and criticising the government.

Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities and policies throughout his career.

Iranian footballer and former national team member #VoriaGhafouri was kidnapped by the Islamic Republic. Voria was the voice of Iranian protestors and was never supported by the Iranian team players.#Qatar2022 #MahsaAmini #WM2022 #IranRevolution2022 #مهسا_امینی #OpIran pic.twitter.com/Y8G8H47tyH — Iman Sefati (@ISefati) November 24, 2022

The 35-year-old was the captain of Esteghlal FC last season, when they won Iran's domestic league title.

Iran has been convulsed by anti-government protests for more than two months, the biggest challenge to its Islamic theocracy in more than a decade.