Iran outclasses India in tri-nation women's friendly

The Indian senior women’s football team suffered a disappointing 0-2 defeat against Iran in their opening match of the Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday night.

Substitute Sara Didar struck twice in the second half, handing the visitors a comfortable victory after a goalless first half.

The match marked India’s return to action following a historic AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification campaign earlier this year and served as the first step in preparations for next March’s Asian Cup in Australia.

India goes down fighting to Iran (0-2) in their first friendly in preparation to the Asian Cup.



Sara Didar (64', 74') stood out as Iran's star performer having scored a brace to land the team an impressive victory! 🌟



PC: AIFF #AIFF #IndianFootball #Football pic.twitter.com/kTQfC7w5lU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 21, 2025

The Blue Tigresses appeared tentative and struggled to assert themselves, while Iran showcased composure and physical superiority, dictating the pace from the start.

India’s defence was tested repeatedly, with early signs of trouble emerging in the fourth minute when Panthoi fumbled a routine cross, narrowly avoiding an early Iranian goal thanks to a last-ditch clearance by Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi.

Iran’s persistence bore fruit in the 64th minute. Melika Motevaliitaher delivered a precise cross from the right, and following a header from Zahra Ghanbari that hit the crossbar, Sara Didar capitalised on the rebound to open the scoring.

The forward doubled the lead in the 74th minute after a defensive misjudgment by Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, rifling a low shot past Panthoi to make it 2-0.

India struggled to mount meaningful attacks, with their first real effort on Iranian goalkeeper Raha Yazdani coming only in the 89th minute through Lynda Kom Serto’s free-kick, which was saved. Iran even came close to a third goal in stoppage time, as Fatemeh Shaban Ghohrood rattled the post.

The loss leaves India looking to regroup ahead of their next match against Nepal on October 27, while Iran will face Nepal on October 24.