Football
Intercontinental Cup 2023 LIVE: India leads 2-0 v/s Mongolia- Updates, Score, Results, Blog
India begins their Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign against Mongolia.
India faces Mongolia in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 as the Blue Tigers begin their long road of preparation ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Earlier in the day, Lebanon defeated Vanuatu 3-1.
Live udpates:
Live Updates
- 9 Jun 2023 2:55 PM GMT
HALF TIME
Great start by the Blue Tigers as India go into the half time with a comfortable lead, thanks to goals by Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte.
HT: IND 2-0 MNG
- 9 Jun 2023 2:47 PM GMT
40'- Sahal's shot misses by inches
Sahal almost had his second goal of the match with India's seventh shot in the match as it whistled over the crossbar.
- 9 Jun 2023 2:44 PM GMT
37'- Anwar Ali breathes a sigh of relief
What initially looked like a great last-ditch tackle was a well-hidden attempt from the eyes of the referee as Anwar Ali's last-ditch tackle seemed to have get 'all man and no ball'.
- 9 Jun 2023 2:38 PM GMT
30'- Cooling break, a much needed one for Mongolia
While the cooling break is much needed for the likes of Mongolia, the Indians might just be a bit irked as their glorious rhythm is broken, even for a bit. Let's see if the second part of the first half will spell progress for Mongolia or not.
- 9 Jun 2023 2:33 PM GMT
25'- India maintaining dominance
The frontline, including the full backs, are doing excellent work in applying pressure on the Mongolia as the men in white seem all nerves.
- 9 Jun 2023 2:22 PM GMT
14'- Chhangte doubles the lead for India!
Anirudh Thapa being in the thick of things again! The Chennaiyin FC curls in the ball from the corner as a towering Jhingan gets it right on target with a thumping header. However the attempt was promptly blocked by an opposition player. The rebound then was toe-poked in the goal by Lallianzuala Chhangte.
IND 2-0 MNG
- 9 Jun 2023 2:18 PM GMT
11'- Apuia's shot goes over
Great move from India. Udanta picks up the ball well as he plays an oncoming Nikhil Poojary through, who then cuts it back for Apuia. Unfortunately, the youngster's shot had a bit too much on it as it goes over the goal.
- 9 Jun 2023 2:15 PM GMT
9'- Mongolia making slow inquiries into the Indian box
The men in white are slowly trying to penetrate the final third and enter the Indian box more often as the likes of Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan thwart the attempts.
- 9 Jun 2023 2:09 PM GMT
2'- GOALLLLL
What a great start from India! Great overhead ball from Anwar Ali to Anirudh Thapa on the right flank, who puts in the ball inside the box. The pass is just behind Sunil Chhetri but Sahal Abdul Samad was right there to drive it in the goal!
IND 1-0 MNG