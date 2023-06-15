Football
Intercontinental Cup 2023 LIVE: India v/s Lebanon- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India play their penultimate match in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023.
India face Lebanon in their final group stage match in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 before playing for the title in the final.
Live updates:
- 15 Jun 2023 3:05 PM GMT
Second half begins
The crowd cheers the Blue Tigers on as the second half begins.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:50 PM GMT
HALF TIME
A very well contested first half as both sides have had their chances to break the deadlock, but the defenses have stood their ground. All to play for in the second half for both teams.
HT: IND 0-0 LBN
- 15 Jun 2023 2:47 PM GMT
Just the two minutes added
Can either side go into the break with the lead?
- 15 Jun 2023 2:45 PM GMT
43'- Another booking for the Lebanese
A quite intentional handball by Ayoub, stopping a potential goal-scoring opportunity for India.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:38 PM GMT
36'- Chhangte's shot deflected away, corner denied!
Chhangte's freekick gets a deflection and goes behind for a sure corner, but the referee says otherwise and points for a goal kick.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:36 PM GMT
33'- Tneich booked
The Lebanon player is shown a yellow card for a foul on Sahal.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:34 PM GMT
32'- Amrinder tested
A cross comes into the box as Darwich makes the best connection he could on the header as Amrinder was forced to make a good save.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:29 PM GMT
27'- A rare angry Sahal gets booked
An altercation between Sahal and Darwich sees the Indian get a yellow card as the teams go for the cooling break.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:26 PM GMT
23'- Jhingan does what he does best
Great move by the men in red as Darwich put all his might into that shot but Sandesh Jhingan put his body on the line to make that important block.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:21 PM GMT
19'- Ashique comes close
Great ball from the left flank to an oncoming Ashique who just couldn't get enough power behind the shot to trouble the Lebanon goalie.