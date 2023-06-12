Football
Intercontinental Cup 2023 LIVE: India v/s Vanuatu deadlocked goalless at HT - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 clash between India and Vanuatu is set to kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Monday, at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
India and Vanuatu played a thrilling first half at the Kalinga stadium, however the deadlock is yet to be broken.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 12 Jun 2023 3:25 PM GMT
64' Substitution!
In: Lee Taiwia
Out: Well Wohale
- 12 Jun 2023 3:23 PM GMT
60' Substitutions!
In: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh.
Out: Rowlin Borges, Rohit Kumar, Liston Colaco
- 12 Jun 2023 3:22 PM GMT
60' Another miss!
Naorem Mahesh whips in a good ball from the right, Chhetri tries to connect it but narrowly misses it.
- 12 Jun 2023 3:17 PM GMT
55' Good chance again!
Sunil Chhetri beats the Vanuatu defence in a swift movement but Brian defends very well and also wins a foul inside the penalty box to keep his sides possession.
- 12 Jun 2023 3:14 PM GMT
51' India lacks creativity in the midfield!
The attacks through wings are great but something is lacking. Midfield is not providing anything maybe it's time for Thapa or Sahal. Good chance to Liston, the ball slips from the hand of Vanuatu goalkeeper but he is unable to get there.
- 12 Jun 2023 3:06 PM GMT
46' Start of second half!
India plays from left to right and the game resumes with a touch from Vanuatu.
- 12 Jun 2023 2:52 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
A very competitive first half comes to an end, India majorly on the attack registered 13 shots in total but have only managed 2 on target. Vanuatu with very physical game in defence and managed only two shots and none on target.
India 0 - 0 Vanuatu.
- 12 Jun 2023 2:49 PM GMT
48' Vanuatu on attack!
Godin Tenene and Alex Saniel combines on the left flank, beats the Indian defence however his shot goes wide.
- 12 Jun 2023 2:42 PM GMT
41' Chhetri soo closee!!
What a beautiful delivery from Mahesh Naorem, Chhetri just had to head that in. He misses, narrowly.