Inter Kashi wins first CAS appeal; gaining three points for the club

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), on Tuesday, upheld an appeal filed by Inter Kashi FC against a decision issued on April 18, 2025, by an independent appellate committee in an I-League match against Namdhari FC.

The CAS further set aside the decision issued by the Appeal Committee and upheld the terms of the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, dated February 24, 2025, which deemed Namdhari FC to have fielded an ineligible player in Match 45 of the I-League 2024-25.

The match, as per the terms of the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, was awarded as a 3-0 victory to Inter Kashi.

The AIFF followed the orders and implemented the decision of the Independent Committee, and will now follow the CAS orders and implement its decision.

Inter Kashi acknowledged this decision by CAS on their social media platform, " The CAS award overturns the decision of the AIFF's Appeal Committee, which had earlier deducted three points from the club in connection with its match against Namdhari".

I-League 2024-25 champion still undecided

Despite Inter Kashi winning the first CAS appeal, the I League champion hasn't yet been crowned, as Inter Kashi has two more pending CAS cases against AIFF's decision in favour of Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir for their respective matches against Inter Kashi over the re-registration of player Mario Barco.

This meant that Churchill Brothers are still leading the I-League 2024-25 points table with 42 points, while Inter Kashi has jumped up to 38 points after winning the first CAS appeal.

But, if the Varanasi-based club wins these two remaining CAS appeals as well, they will jump to 42 points while Churchill will be dropped down to 40, and Inter Kashi will win the I-League title.