The business of winning: Inside Emami East Bengal Women’s Football model

Sporting revolutions are rarely driven by performance alone. They are sustained by capital, self-belief, and collective passion.

East Bengal Football Club’s women’s team is now living proof of this reality, with their resurgence anchored in consistency rather than coincidence.

East Bengal were crowned champions of the Indian Women’s League 2024–25, and the momentum has carried into the ongoing 2025–26 season, where they finished Phase 1 at the top of the table, an indicator of sustained excellence. On the regional stage, the club added further prestige by winning the SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025, sealing the title with a dominant 3–0 win over hosts Nepal Armed Police Force in Kathmandu.

Anchored by experienced internationals like Soumya Guguloth and Sandhiya Ranganathan, clinical finishers such as Fazila Ikwaput, and energetic youth like Sulanjana Raul, the squad blends experience with emerging talent. Add to that a reliable spine, from midfielders Karthika Angamuthu and Sangita Basfore to defenders Loitongbam Ashalata Devi and Ngangbam Sweety Devi, and East Bengal possess both balance and depth. Under head coach Anthony Andrews, this mix has translated into consistent results and a clearly defined identity on the pitch.

However, recent success is only part of the story. Behind the scenes, three forces are shaping outcomes: the financial architecture of women’s football, the role of investor Emami, and the amplification power of social media. Together, they show how East Bengal’s women’s team is evolving from a sporting success into an emerging institutional asset.

Financials: how the money flows in women’s club football

Women’s club football in India currently operates on a hybrid financial model—part performance-linked, part sponsor- and owner-driven. East Bengal’s structure reflects this clearly. The most significant inflow does not come from domestic broadcast rights, which remain underdeveloped, but from continental competitions.

Participation in the AFC Women’s Champions League has already generated an estimated US$170,000, including US$100,000 in group-stage participation fees, US$50,000 as a central travel grant, and around US$20,000 in match-performance incentives. Crucially, the AFC prize structure scales steeply, with the eventual champion earning up to US$1 million.

Even a deep run, without winning the title, can materially reshape a club’s financial profile. Few avenues in Indian women’s football offer such a direct link between on-field success and revenue impact.

Domestically, however, revenues remain modest. The Indian Women’s League and other AIFF competitions offer limited prize pools, typically around ₹10 lakh for champions, insufficient to sustain fully professional operations. As a result, the core revenue stack today includes continental earnings (for qualifying clubs), sponsorships, and direct owner funding. Matchday income and media rights are still in their infancy, underlining the continued dependence on institutional backing over market-driven revenue.

Role of Emami: stability before success

When Emami acquired a principal stake in East Bengal’s football operations, the immediate priority was stability. Years of financial uncertainty had hindered long-term planning—especially in women’s football, where investment is often the first to be cut.

Emami’s entry changed that equation. It brought predictable capital, improved budgeting discipline, and a corporate approach that prioritised sustainability over short-term optics.

For the women’s team, this meant timely player payments, continuity in squad building, and investment in coaching and overseas recruits. More importantly, it reflected intent. Women’s football was no longer a token initiative, but a strategic and reputational pillar within the club’s broader ecosystem.

Social media: visibility without gatekeepers

In the absence of consistent mainstream broadcast coverage, social media has become the primary growth engine for women’s football.

East Bengal’s women’s team—branded as #MoshalGirls—has benefited from being integrated into the club’s main digital ecosystem rather than treated as a parallel narrative.

A review of #MoshalGirls activity on X (Twitter) over the past year shows clear spikes around major milestones: the IWL title, AFC qualification, and the SAFF Women’s Club Championship win. Typical posts generate between 500–1,200 views and 40–80 likes, reflecting an engagement rate of roughly 8–10%—a strong indicator by sports media standards, even if overall reach remains modest.

Among the most recent posts, content is largely match-driven—line-ups, results, and trophy moments. While engagement within the existing fan base is strong, discoverability beyond that core audience remains limited.

The next step is structural, not cosmetic: evolving the hashtag into a distribution engine through consistent storytelling formats—player journeys, training insights, and tactical breakdowns—that sponsors can align with over time.

Where this goes next



The next phase of growth will hinge on whether women’s football remains CSR-adjacent or evolves into a scalable commercial platform. Emami’s backing provides a strong foundation, but long-term growth will depend on deeper investments in youth development, sports science, and content strategies tied to measurable outcomes.

If executed well, continental qualification becomes the performance dividend, social media the distribution layer, and sponsorship the commercial flywheel. In that scenario, East Bengal’s women’s team moves beyond being a success story to becoming a repeatable model.

Headlines celebrate trophies; history records institutions. East Bengal’s rise in women’s football is ultimately a case study in how capital, governance, and community—aligned with intent—can turn belief into sustained advantage.