Injured Aditi Chauhan hopes to return to action before Olympic qualifiers

India women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from her second Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, is hoping to make a comeback either late this year or early next year ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

The ace goalkeeper suffered the injury while playing a friendly match against Nepal in Chennai.

"It's a long and challenging journey ahead, but I am positive and determined to do everything I can to keep going," Aditi, who is recuperating at her home and undergoing intensive physiotherapy, said. "It's a very frustrating time as an athlete but I want to channel this time and energy into something positive and constructive so I'll continue working towards my passion and work on ways I can contribute towards making things better for women footballers."

Her foundation, Aditi Chauhan Foundation also recently entered into a new strategic partnership with UK Elite Sports Group which will help in the development of the game at the grassroots level in India in collaboration with She Kicks Football Academy.

She Kicks Football Academy also recently launched the second edition of The She Kicks Football League in association with TGIF Leagues in Mumbai.