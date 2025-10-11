Two victories within two hours: Indian youth football teams triumph abroad

India’s youth football teams enjoyed a day to remember, securing two impressive victories within hours in international friendlies, showcasing the growing depth and potential of the country’s young talent.

The India U23 men’s team triumphed 2-1 over hosts Indonesia in Jakarta, while the India U17 men bounced back from an earlier heavy defeat to beat China PR U17 1-0 in Xianghe, demonstrating resilience, composure, and determination on the international stage.

In Jakarta, the U23 Blue Colts delivered an electric first-half performance, racing to a two-goal lead thanks to a superb brace from Suhail Ahmad Bhat (5’ and 26’).

The early breakthrough set the tone for the rest of the match, forcing Indonesia to chase the game and creating opportunities for India to exploit.

Despite a late response from Indonesia’s Dony Tri Pamungkas, who halved the deficit just before halftime, India’s disciplined defensive setup and tactical awareness ensured that the lead was maintained.

Debutant goalkeeper Mohanraj K made a confident start, while substitute Dipesh Chauhan came on later to shore up the defense, helping the team withstand Indonesia’s pressure in the second half.

Suhail Bhat’s outstanding performance earned him the player of the match award and highlighted his growing influence in the U23 squad.

India head coach Naushad Moosa praised the squad’s character and determination: “It was a difficult game, but everyone supported each other throughout. We still have much to learn, but the boys showed great spirit and composure. Moments like these will help them grow and prepare for future challenges.”

The two sides are set to meet again in the second friendly on Monday, October 13, at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium, promising another exciting encounter for fans.

Meanwhile, the India U17 men’s team concluded their China tour on a high note. After a 0-4 defeat in the opening game against China PR U17, Bibiano Fernandes’ side regrouped and displayed a disciplined and composed performance in the second encounter.

The decisive moment came in the 75th minute when Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba found the back of the net, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The win not only boosted morale but also offered valuable match experience as the team gears up for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in November in Ahmedabad. Fernandes praised his squad’s ability to bounce back, noting that the game reflected the team’s learning curve and growing confidence.