Indian women's team to play AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek

The Senior Indian Women’s Team is set to fight it out in the First Round of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, to be held between April 4-10. India have been drawn in Group G, which will be played at the D Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Tajikistan.



India will face Turkmenistan (April 4) and hosts Kyrgyz Republic (April 10) in the two matches in the Kyrgyz capital.



Fixtures:



April 4: Turkmenistan vs India, 7.30 pm IST, D Omurzakov Stadium



April 10: India vs Kyrgyz Republic, 7.30 pm IST, D Omurzakov Stadium

As part of their preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers, the Indian Women’s Team will also play two friendly matches against Jordan Women’s Team at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan on March 18 and 21; both matches will kick-off at 9.30 pm IST.

The Blue Tigresses have been in camp in Chennai since December, and have also played two International Friendlies against Nepal (2-2 and 0-0) as part of their preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers.