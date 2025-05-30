Indian women's football team suffer a narrow defeat against Uzbekistan

India suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, in the first of two FIFA International Friendlies, in Bangalore on Friday.

After a goalless first half, Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva (56’) scored the only goal of the match to hand Uzbekistan the win.

Keeping true to his words, India head coach Crispin Chettri introduced some fresh blood into the team, handing out three debuts against a strong Uzbekistan side.

Attackers Manisha Naik and Malavika debuted from the starting XI, while midfielder Priyadharshini came off the bench in the second half for her first cap.

An even start to the match saw India earn a few corners, while goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu did well to keep the Uzbekistan attackers at bay in the opening exchanges.

Panthoi, who marched in as the Blue Tigresses' captain on Friday, did especially well to collect the ball from Nilufar Kudratova in the eighth minute, after the Uzbekistan forward was played through behind the India defence.

As the game wore on, India began to gain more composure, building their own attacks in the Uzbek third. Soumya Guguloth, on the counter, threaded a pass through to Dangmei Grace, who had raced past the Uzbekistan back line, and only had the goalkeeper to beat. However, Maftuna Jonimqulova rushed out of her line and snatched the ball from the India forward’s feet.

A little after the half-hour mark, Diyorakhon ran on to an aerial through ball, and had just Panthoi to beat. However, India centre-back Shilky Devi showed good presence of mind to contain the Uzbekistan forward with her physical presence, allowing Panthoi time to snatch the ball.

With the score level, India coach Chettri brought striker Pyari Xaxa into the game instead of Manisha Naik, thus pushing Grace into midfield.

The move seemed to have been working in the initial stages of the second half, as India began to enjoy long bouts of possession in the Uzbekistan half. However, it also left them more susceptible to a counter-attack, which resulted in the deciding goal.

Maftuna Shoyimova, who was freed down the left flank, sent in a pinpoint cross into the Indian box, as Diyorakhon tapped it in from close range in the 56th minute, to give her side the lead.

Diyorakhon had a chance to double the lead on the hour mark when she tried to volley another cross, this time from the left, but the forward could not connect with the ball, as Panthoi plucked it out of the air.

India went searching for the equaliser with Pyari being the focal point. Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi sent in a looping cross from the right, which was headed goalwards by Pyari. However, the header lacked power and rolled wide with around 20 minutes to go.

Sumati Kumari, advancing down the right wing, sent a low cross to Pyari in the closing stages. The Indian striker trapped the ball and pulled the trigger from the edge of the box. However, Jonimqulova did well to produce a diving save to keep India out.

The two sides will meet in the second FIFA International Friendly at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence on June 3, 2025. The match will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.