Indian women's football team climbs in FIFA Rankings; now 60th in the world

The Indian women's football team has made a slight upward climb in the latest FIFA rankings. The team's ranking has improved from 61st to 60th position, a sign of progress after the dominant victory after Kyrgyzstan.

India's highest ever FIFA rank in women's football stands at 49 and was achieved almost a decade back in 2013, showcasing their potential to rise further in the future.

However, the team did face some setbacks along the way. In 2019, they experienced a dip in form, dropping to their lowest FIFA ranking of 63rd. Despite this, the team has shown resilience and a strong commitment to bounce back and improve their standing in international women's football.

In March, the team witnessed a positive shift in their ranking, climbing up to 61st. Although a minor improvement, it laid the groundwork for further progress in the subsequent months.



India's recent matches has showcased their competitive spirit and determination. In a friendly match against Uzbekistan, India displayed their prowess but narrowly lost the game with a scoreline of 3-2. However, the match served as a valuable learning experience for the team, highlighting areas for improvement.

Following this, in the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying round against Kyrgyzstan on April 7, the Indian women's team showcased their dominance. They secured a resounding victory, scoring four goals and keeping a clean sheet. This impressive performance demonstrated the team's potential and their ability to perform under pressure.

The rise in the FIFA ranking will also serve as a confidence boost for the second round of Olympic qualifiers, where the Blue Tigresses will take on stronger sides Japan and Vietnam, who are currently ranked 11th and 32nd respectively in the FIFA world rankings.

As the Indian women's team continues to make positive strides in their journey, it is expected that they will achieve even greater success in the coming years.

With the right support and opportunities, India has the potential to leave a lasting impact on the world stage of women's football.