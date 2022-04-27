Indian Women's League: Sports Odisha thrash Sirvodem SC 9-1

Pyari Xaxa struck a hat-trick as Sports Odisha secured a thumping 9-1 win over Sirvodem Sports Club in an Indian Women's League match at the seventh Battalion ground on Wednesday. Satyabati Khadia opened scoring with a brace (2nd and 14th minute) before Pyari opened her account in the 28th minute. Jabamani Tudu (37th) fired in the fourth goal for the local outfit.

After the break, Pyari continued her assault on the rivals box and got her second in the 58th minute, while she completed her hat-trick in the stoppage time (90+4). Jasoda Munda (59th, 63rd) and Deepa Nayak (61st) were also on target for the Odisha outfit.

For SSC, Ernestina Tetteh (53rd) pulled one back. Sports Odisha now have seven points to be at fourth position in the table, while SSC slumped to 10th place in the 12-team standings.



Indian Arrows blank Odisha Police 4-0

At the Capital Ground, Indian Arrows rode on Apurna Narzary's hat-trick (13th, 19th, 76th) to down Odisha Police 4-0. Sunita Munda (36th) was the other goal-scorer for the All Indian Football Federation's developmental outfit who are also now on seven points, behind Sports Odisha on goal difference.

