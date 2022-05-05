Indian Women's League: Sethu FC maintain winning run, beat Sports Odisha 4-0

Sethu FC earned their sixth consecutive victory in the Indian Women's League after beating Sports Odisha 4-0 at the Capital Stadium on Thursday.

A brace from Durga ensured full points for the Chennai-based side as they maintained the top position in the league table.

Kenyan forward Elizabeth helped Sethu bag an early lead within the fourth minute of the game. Renu came up with a cross from the right flank which Elizabeth made no mistake while finding the back of the net.

Sethu doubled the lead in the blink of a minute with Karthika scoring from a header in the fifth minute.

Sports Odisha afforded Sethu FC a lot of space at the back leading the latter to create a plethora of chances.



And it cost Odisha as Sethu increased the lead to 3-0 within eight minutes of the game, this time midfielder Durga taking the chance of a chaotic situation inside the Odisha box.

Just at the half an hour mark Durga completed her brace with a terrific goal. Sethu FC continued to dominate the game going into the breather.

After the break, Odisha seemed to be the better side. They created few chances but failed to convert.