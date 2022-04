Indian Women's League: Sethu FC edge Kickstart, grab 4th consecutive win

Sethu FC collected three points with a 2-1 victory over Kickstart FC in their Indian Women's League match at the Capital Ground on Thursday.

Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa opened the scoring for the Madurai-based side early in the sixth minute. The Kenyan controlled a deflected cross perfectly inside the box and fired in an unstoppable volley from close range to make it 1-0. Elizabeth went on to double the lead for Sethu FC just before half-time. The forward converted from the left side of the post after Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar provided her with a perfect assist.

Moments later, Kickstart pulled one back through Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi. The skipper applied some beautiful technique and struck the ball with her first touch from distance. The Sethu goalkeeper could not judge the awkward lift of the ball and it eventually landed into the back of the net. Kickstart maintained majority of the ball possession throughout the game, but could not avert Sethu's relentless waves of attack. The scoreline remained 2-1 until full time in Sethu FC's favour as the side grabbed their fourth consecutive win of the season.

SSB Women register comeback victory over ARA FC

SSB Women snatched a comeback 3-2 victory over ARA FC in the day's other match. The team from Ahmedabad took the lead in the fifth minute. Midfielder Kiran found the back of the net with a strike of the highest quality. However, ARA FC's celebrations were soon cut short as SSB Women struck back only two minutes later. Skipper Dular Marandi made a good connection with the ball off a low cross into the box and turned it into a goal.

The No. 10 had another chance to score, but sent the ball over the goal in the 16th minute as the scoreline remained 1-1. Nevertheless, before the half hour mark, SSB Women made it 2-1, thanks to Sumila Chanu's superb footwork inside the box. The team from West Bengal took complete charge of the game thereafter as they kept majority of the ball possession.

Gokulam Kerala FC register big win over PIFA

Gokulam Kerala FC maintained their perfect start to the IWL with a 6-1 win over PIFA Sports FC at the Kalinga Stadium. Goals from Win Tun (2), Manisha Kalyan (2), Karishma and Ratan Bala Devi ensured a fourth consecutive win for Anthony Andrews and Co. Gokulam Kerala FC dominated the ball possession in the early phase of the game. Spurred by a positive start, Karishma and Win Tun came close to scoring for GKFC but were denied by Payal in goal for PIFA.

The opening goal came shortly after through Win Tun who expertly found the back of the net with a header, just a few minutes before the half-hour mark. GKFC's lead was doubled three minutes from half time by Manisha Kalyan. The forward picked the ball on the right wing and found the goal with a powerful left-footed shot towards the far post. Scorer of the opener, Win Tun scored her second with an easy tap-in, moments before the half time break to extend the advantage to three.