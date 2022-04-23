Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala thrash Hans FC 9-0

Gokulam Kerala continued to show their dominance in the Indian Women's League as they bagged another emphatic 9-0 victory over Hans Women FC on Saturday. The Malabar side completely dominated the game, riding on the brilliance of India international Manisha Kalyan who scored a brace.

Captain Dangmei Grace scored the opener for Gokulam in the first minute of the game. A screamer from Ashalata Devi in the 18th minute increased the lead to 2-0. Manisha then struck twice in the 21st and 26th minutes before she turned provider for Ghanaian international Elshaddai in the first half added time.

FULL-TIME! A scintillating display by @GokulamKeralaFC as they score a major victory over Hans Women FC today at the Capital Ground!



HWFC 0-9 GKFC#HWFCGKFC ⚔️ #HeroIWL 🏆 #SuperheroesOfIndianFootball 🦸‍♀️ #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/b9Q3PiWSW7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 23, 2022

Before that, defender Samiksha struck from a long-ranger in the 45th minute as Gokulam led 6-0 at half time. Gokulam continued the mayhem in the second half with Elshaddai scoring her second goal of the day in the 47th minute.



Substitute Win Theingi Tun made it 8-0 in the 66th minute with a headed goal from a beautiful Dalima Chhibber cross. Finally, Jyoti completed the route by tapping in a rebound from Hans custodian. After the win, Gokulam remained at the top of the table with nine points from three matches without conceding a single goal so far.

In another match, PIFA and Sirvodem SC played out a goalless draw.