Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala thrash Hans FC 9-0

Captain Dangmei Grace scored the opener for Gokulam in the first minute of the game

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Hans Women FC IWL
Gokulam Kerala FC at IWL (Source: Indian Football Team/Twitter)

By

Bikash Chand Katoch

Published: 23 April 2022 4:44 PM GMT

Gokulam Kerala continued to show their dominance in the Indian Women's League as they bagged another emphatic 9-0 victory over Hans Women FC on Saturday. The Malabar side completely dominated the game, riding on the brilliance of India international Manisha Kalyan who scored a brace.

Captain Dangmei Grace scored the opener for Gokulam in the first minute of the game. A screamer from Ashalata Devi in the 18th minute increased the lead to 2-0. Manisha then struck twice in the 21st and 26th minutes before she turned provider for Ghanaian international Elshaddai in the first half added time.

Before that, defender Samiksha struck from a long-ranger in the 45th minute as Gokulam led 6-0 at half time. Gokulam continued the mayhem in the second half with Elshaddai scoring her second goal of the day in the 47th minute.

Substitute Win Theingi Tun made it 8-0 in the 66th minute with a headed goal from a beautiful Dalima Chhibber cross. Finally, Jyoti completed the route by tapping in a rebound from Hans custodian. After the win, Gokulam remained at the top of the table with nine points from three matches without conceding a single goal so far.

In another match, PIFA and Sirvodem SC played out a goalless draw.

IWL - Football Women's Football 
