Indian women's football team ready for Egypt challenge

The Indian women's football team returns to action for the first time after the Asian Cup debacle earlier this year with an international friendly against lower-ranked Egypt on Wednesday. The national team was forced to withdraw from the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which India hosted in January-February, after it failed to field a team due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside its bio-bubble in Mumbai.

The match against 95th ranked Egypt at the Prince Mohammed Stadium will be the first time they will play after that disappointment. The team was hoping to qualify for the 2023 FIFA World Cup from the Asian Cup. The Indian team is currently ranked 59th in the world.

Indian women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby feels that putting up a good performance after a break will be important for the team. "It promises to be a good game, against Egypt, and all the girls are feeling ready to return to the pitch once again," said Dennerby. "We have a lot of respect for all our opponents, but that does not change our approach to any game. We always want to put in a good performance and play to win."



Captain and centre-back Ashalata Devi said the players were excited to be playing international matches again and a brief camp in Goa has helped the team gel together. "It feels great to be back in national colours once again, after a short break. We're all pumped up and ready to go," said Ashalata. "We have had a good camp in Goa, and it has helped us asses ourselves before going for the two matches. Let's hope for the best."

India play against hosts Jordan, ranked 63rd, in their second friendly on Friday.