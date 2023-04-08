India storms into second round of AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers

The Indian women's team registered their second successive win, defeating hosts Kyrgyz Republic 4-0 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium to seal qualification for Round 2 of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Having defeated the hosts 5-0 in their first match earlier this week, India exerted their dominance over the Kyrgyz Republic once again, with Sandhiya Ranganathan netting a brace, and Anju Tamang and substitute Renu scoring a goal each on Friday.

The Blue Tigresses got off to a good start, and it did not take them long to get the lead as Sandhiya scored in the 18th minute, beating two defenders before tucking her shot past the rival goalkeeper.

A few minutes later, India suffered a setback when Karthika Angamuthu was sent off for an off-the-ball challenge on Kyrgyz captain Aizhan Boronbekova.

However, that did not deter their resolve as Anju Tamang slammed it home on a half-volley, to double India's lead in the 24th minute.

Thomas Dennerby, looking to strengthen the middle of the park after the red card, brought on midfielder Sangita Basfore in place of winger Soumya Guguloth, just a minute after the goal.

🇮🇳 India are through to Round 2 of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers!🤩💙



The #BlueTigresses 🐯 pick up another dominating victory over Kyrgyz Republic to make it 9️⃣-0️⃣ on aggregate!💪#INDKGZ ⚔️ #AFCOlympicQ 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/fsJsJivNYM — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 7, 2023

Anju and Sandhiya kept leading a flurry of attacks for India, coming close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but the score remained 2-0 as the teams headed inside for a breather.



India picked up where they had left off in the second half, and Sandhiya soon scored her second of the night.

Midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan surged up front on the left and sent in a low cross that Sandhiya blasted into the top corner, to make it 3-0 in India's favor.

The Kyrgyz Republic, enjoying the one-player advantage, were looking to stretch the Indian defense-wide, a move Dennerby soon countered by bringing on speedy full-back Ranjana Chanu in place of Manisa Panna.

Another host of changes was introduced by Dennerby with 10 minutes of regulation time left, as Renu, Michel Castanha, and Dangmei Grace replaced Indumathi, Sangita, and Sandhiya.

That substitution made an instant impact as Renu headed in a corner by Dalima Chhibber, looping it over the opposition goalkeeper's head, to make it 4-0.

Grace looked lively on the left flank after being brought on and made a couple of penetrating runs. On the first occasion, she cut inside from the left, tucked past two defenders, before running into a cul-de-sac.

The second time, she was played in behind the Kyrgyz defense on the left flank and looked to cut back from the goal line, but her cross lacked pace and petered out of play.