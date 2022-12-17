Indian Women to play U-20 SAFF Championship in Bangladesh

The SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 2023 is scheduled to kick off from February 3-9, 2023 next year. The tournament will be played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

India are slated to play Bhutan (February 3), Bangladesh (February 5), and Nepal (February 7) in a round-robin format, before the top two sides face each other in the Final, which will take place on February 9, 2023.



Fixtures-



February 3: India vs Bhutan

February 5: Bangladesh vs India

February 7: India vs Nepal

February 9: Final