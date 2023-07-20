Indian Football team secures Pot 2 spot in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw

The Indian Men's Football Team has officially climbed to the 99th spot in the latest FIFA rankings, edging out one position from their previous 100th rank.

This leap in rankings has also secured them a spot in Pot 2 for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The jump to 99th in the world rankings marks a milestone for Indian football, highlighting the progress made in recent years.

The team's performances in various international competitions and tournaments like SAFF Championship, and Hero Intercontinental Cup have influenced this sudden jump.

Securing a spot in Pot 2 for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers brings immense advantages to India's campaign.



The first draw for the AFC Zone will take place on 27 July, with FIFA rankings as on 20 July being considered. Being placed in Pot 2 means that the Indian team will avoid facing some of the top-seeded teams during the draw.

This potentially increases their chances of securing a favorable group and advancing to the later stages of the qualifiers.

