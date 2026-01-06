Indian Super League to kick off on February 14 as long-running uncertainty ends

The Indian Super League will officially begin on February 14, bringing clarity to a season that had been clouded by weeks of uncertainty.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following a high-level meeting involving ISL club representatives, the All India Football Federation, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Addressing the media after the discussions, Mandaviya confirmed that a broad consensus had been reached among stakeholders to proceed with the league.

He stated that all clubs had agreed in principle to participate in the upcoming season, signalling a significant step forward after prolonged deliberations over the league’s future.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey confirmed that "There will be single-leg home and away matches in a Swiss model with a total of 91 matches, where 14 teams will participate, and the venue will be decided by the clubs later."

"We will form a governing council board that will have the autonomy of making commercial rights decisions, which will also include the tournament fixtures," He added.

Chaubey also confirmed that the management has held meetings with all I-League clubs, and that the league will run simultaneously with the same format, featuring 55 matches across 11 teams.

Meanwhile, I-League 2 and I-League 3 will be pushed to March, having 7 additional teams, bringing the total to 40, which will be distributed across five different zones based on Indian demographics.

While the decision marks a breakthrough, a few formalities remain. All clubs have agreed to the proposed date.

Although the start date has now been finalised, the venues for the league matches are yet to be confirmed. Kalyan Chaubey added that discussions will continue with clubs to determine suitable locations, taking into account logistical planning and operational readiness.

More to follow...