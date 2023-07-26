Indian Super League initiates media rights tender

The Indian Super League (ISL) has taken a significant step forward by inviting tenders for media rights for the first time in its history as per Times of India. The league is confident that this move will attract considerable interest and unlock the value it has created for Indian football, particularly as it approaches its tenth edition.

The tender for media rights might encompass the home games of the national team, which includes three crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. These qualifiers are scheduled to be played during the international windows of November, March, and June. Including these high-stakes matches in the tender is expected to add further appeal and significance to the broadcasting rights being offered. Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the owner of ISL, serves as the marketing partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The invitation to tender will span an initial period of two years and encompass both television and digital rights. Octagon, a well-known media rights agency based in the United States, will oversee the process, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for broadcasters and digital platforms to be part of Indian football's growing stature. This new cycle of media rights is anticipated to be exciting for the league.

Last season marked the conclusion of Disney Star's five and four-year broadcast rights agreement with the Indian Super League (ISL). As a result, FSDL decided to open the tender process to find a new broadcasting partner. FSDL has already notified all relevant stakeholders about the tender for media rights.

Looking ahead, the next edition of ISL, expected to commence around the last week of September, will see the participation of 12 teams for the first time since its inception. Initially starting with eight franchises as a three-month league, ISL has grown in size and stature. Punjab FC will make their debut in the league, having earned qualification by winning the I-League, which is Indian football's second-tier league competition.