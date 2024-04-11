Indian Super League 2023-24 final to be played on May 4

The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced the dates of the 2023-24 season final and the playoffs scheduled to start this month. The season final will be held on May 4. The fight for a place in the final starts on April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semi-finals in a home and away format.

Format:

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth place will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Playoffs Schedule:



Knockouts - April 19 and April 20

Semi-finals (1st leg) - April 23 and April 24

Semi-finals (2nd leg) - April 28 and April 29

Final - May 4

The 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League has been one of the most exciting and competitive seasons, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan in the fray to win the League. The six playoff teams have been confirmed with Chennaiyin FC being the latest to ensure its qualification to the playoffs after East Bengal FC's loss to Punjab FC on Wednesday. In addition to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG; Odisha FC, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC had already qualified for the playoffs.

The venue of the final shall be announced soon.