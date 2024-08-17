Indian referee Riiohlang Dhar to officiate in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Riiohlang Dhar, on Friday, August 16, 2024, became the second Indian woman assistant referee in history to be selected for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024.

Riiohlang, the 34-year-old smart and articulate young lady from Meghalaya, has been named by FIFA among the elite list of FIFA 38 match officials, who will be on call in the Dominican Republic from October 10 to November 3.

Uvena Fernandes is the first Indian woman assistant referee to have the honour of supervising in the World Cup. She did the duty in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2016 in Jordan.

“My appointment for the World Cup has come as a great honour for me,” said Riiohlang, who works for the Meghalaya police department.

“I have to work harder to live up to FIFA’s expectations. I will also keep in mind that I will be there as a representative of India. I will do everything to keep India’s flag high,” said the assistant referee.

Still a single, Riiohlang says refereeing has been a part of her life since 2009. “After I stopped playing football, I joined a referee course in my local town and found it interesting since it will keep me in touch with the game I love dearly. So, I decided to take up the whistle and the flag. I have come a long way since then. I have supervised in many international tournaments, but the World Cup is going to be a different experience,” she said.

Riiohlang knows it is the teamwork that has taken her thus far. “Without the help of my state association, the AIFF and my employers, I wouldn’t have reached the World Cup. The AIFF is doing a tremendous job in the development of women’s referees. We have all been greatly benefitted,” she said.