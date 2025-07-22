Football
Indian origin man appointed Premier League club Newcastle United's technical director
Sudarshan Gopaladesikan has previously worked with Atalanta BC and SL Benfica.
Even as Indian football struggles, Indian origin population continue to make big strides in the sport with Sudarshan Gopaladesikan appointed as the Technical Director of English Premier League club Newcastle United on Monday.
The club announced the appointment via a social media post, sending Indian football fans into a frenzy.
"We have appointed Sudarshan Gopaladesikan as our new Technical Director," the post from Newcastle United read.
Sudarshan will lead Newcastle United's data operations in the role.
"His role will be dedicated to implementing data-informed practices across all sporting departments throughout men's, women's and Academy teams," the club said in a statement.
Sudarshan joins Newcastle United after a successful stint with Atalanta BC, an Italian team, as the Director of Football Intelligence.
During Sudarshan's stint with Atalanta, the club secured three consecutive top five finishes in Serie A, won the UEFA Europa League, and reached the final of Copa Italia.
Prior to his stint with Atalanta, Sudarshan also worked as Head of Sports Data Science with Portuguese team SL Benfica for five years.