Indian origin man appointed Premier League club Newcastle United's technical director

Even as Indian football struggles, Indian origin population continue to make big strides in the sport with Sudarshan Gopaladesikan appointed as the Technical Director of English Premier League club Newcastle United on Monday.

The club announced the appointment via a social media post, sending Indian football fans into a frenzy.

"We have appointed Sudarshan Gopaladesikan as our new Technical Director," the post from Newcastle United read.





We have appointed Sudarshan Gopaladesikan as our new Technical Director 🤝



Sudarshan joins after leaving Atalanta, where he was Director of Football Intelligence, and will lead football data operations for our men’s, women’s and Academy teams.



Welcome to Newcastle United, Suds! — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 21, 2025





Sudarshan will lead Newcastle United's data operations in the role.

"His role will be dedicated to implementing data-informed practices across all sporting departments throughout men's, women's and Academy teams," the club said in a statement.

Sudarshan joins Newcastle United after a successful stint with Atalanta BC, an Italian team, as the Director of Football Intelligence.

During Sudarshan's stint with Atalanta, the club secured three consecutive top five finishes in Serie A, won the UEFA Europa League, and reached the final of Copa Italia.

Prior to his stint with Atalanta, Sudarshan also worked as Head of Sports Data Science with Portuguese team SL Benfica for five years.