Apuia, Akash Mishra absent as Blue Tigers camp begin in Bhubaneswar

The Senior Men’s National Team camp commenced in Bhubaneswar after 19 players, and the coaching staff arrived in the evening of Friday, May 10, 2024. Another 13 players will join on May 15.

Nine players from the original list of 41 will not be present in the camp owing to their respective injuries or personal reasons.

Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) has been omitted from the senior men’s NT camp for WCQ matches, Confirmed ✅ 🔵



8 other players out due to injuries while Apuia has been exempted for personal reasons (reported as varsity exams) 🤕📝 pic.twitter.com/ihvJwQkhzE — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) May 11, 2024

The first batch of players have begun their training with a gym session on the morning of Saturday, May 11, 2024, which will be followed by an on-pitch training session in the evening.



List of players who have reported to Bhubaneswar for the Senior Men’s NT Camp:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga, Jay Gupta, Amey Ranawade, Narender, Muhammad Hammad.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam.

Forwards: Rahim Ali, David Lalhlansanga, Jithin MS, Parthib Sundar Gogoi.

List of players set to join Senior Men’s NT Camp on May 15:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

Players not in camp because of injuries or personal reasons: Roshan Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Lalrinzuala.