Indian football team coach final selection expected by July end, 291 applications received

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) advertisement inviting applications for the vacant post of Senior National Men’s Team head coach has evoked an overwhelming response.

As the window for applying for the post ended on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, a total of 291 applications were received from all over the world.

Out of these, 100 applicants hold UEFA Pro License diplomas. Additionally, 20 of the applicants have AFC Pro License diplomas, and three possess CONMEBOL licenses.

The AIFF will now analyze all the applications and shortlist suitable candidates for the coveted job.

National coach to be onboard by July end: AIFF President



Check out the link for more details!https://t.co/0fW5fvlBFF#IndianFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VRUz1sjYXS — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2024

AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey, commented on the impressive response, saying, “We have received an overwhelming response with some of the marquee names having expressed their interest in India. As we get ready to write a new chapter in Indian football, it’s crucial for us to have a coach who is committed to the development of Indian football, understands our culture, and helps design the national football philosophy."



"We are hoping to onboard the candidate by the end of July, to ensure India utilizes the September FIFA window for participation. As a next step, our committee, headed by AIFF Vice President Mr. N.A. Haris, along with the Committee Chairpersons of Technical, I-League, Competitions, Finance, Development, and the Treasurer, will review the applications before presenting the selected list to the Executive Committee," Chaubey further added.