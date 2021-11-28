Indian Football: "We have a good feeling from the Brazil game, and we will take that forward against Chile," Thomas Dennerby.

Indian Women's Team went down 1-6 against Brazil in their first match of the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino on November 26. Despite the vast difference in scoreline, the Indian team showed great spirit and did their level best.

The Indian Eves will now play against Chile at the Arena da Amazonia in their second match of the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, which kicks off at 2.30 AM IST on November 29. Before facing Chile in the four-nation tournament, the Indian head Thomas Dennerby coach spoke in-depth on various topics.



Dennerby Speaks

"Definitely, we have a good feeling from the Brazil game, and we will take that forward into the game against Chile. The result will not affect the girls, because they played quite well against one of the best teams in the world," he stated.



On the missed opportunity

After conceding very early in the match, the Indian scored stuck back and equalized with 10 minutes. They carried their momentum came very close to taking the lead but unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be their night. While speaking about this Dennerby applauded the fighting spirit of the team."The girls kept fighting until the very end, and have shown a good fighting spirit. We also created a lot of good chances against them, and maybe we should have scored two goals in the first half if we had been a bit lucky. Maybe, if we had gone ahead 2-1 at that point, Brazil would have been under more pressure, and things may have been a bit different," said Dennerby. However, Dennerby was wary of the weaknesses that the team has been ironing out over the past four months, and believes that though the defense was in great shape against Brazil, the team still needed to work on their clearances.

On his team's defence

Even after performing well, The Indian team conceded 6 goals which pointed out the shortcomings of the team. While addressing this issue, Dennerby spoke about how they can improve on that."We conceded so many goals, not because we were bad defensively, but more because we had a few weak clearances. If we can improve on that, I think we will stand a better chance in the future," said Dennerby.

India will take on Chile at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus Brazil, at 2.30 AM IST on Monday, November 29, 2021. The match will be streamed live on the Indian Football Team's Facebook page and the Indian Football YouTube channel.

