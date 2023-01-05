Football
Indian Football Transfer Window: Gokulam FC rope in Spanish striker, Northeast United shore up defence
Several clubs in the I-League like Churchill Brothers and Gokulam FC are making some big moves in the transfer market.
With the first week of the January transfer window approaching its end, several I-League clubs have been making some notable transfers official. ISL heavyweights FC Goa and Mumbai City FC are also expected to announce some high-profile signings within a few days.
- 5 Jan 2023 5:18 AM GMT
Churchill Brothers bring in Alocious M, Lalremruata
Lalremruata, one of the most exciting prospects from Mizoram, has joined Churchill Brothers. Alocious M has also penned down a multi-year contract with the Goa I-League club.
Kamo Bayi has left them.
- 5 Jan 2023 5:16 AM GMT
Neroca FC make a splash
Neroca FC have also been making some big noises. Players with ISL experience Yumnam Gopi Singh and Sweden Fernandes of Hyderabad FC have joined their setup. But the biggest move they have made yet is for Ivorian striker, Kamo Stephane Bayi.
- 5 Jan 2023 5:14 AM GMT
Sergio Mendigutxia joins Gokulam Kerala
Gokulam Kerala, who find themselves at 4th spot on the points table at the midway point of the season, have brought in Spanish striker Sergio Mendigutxia from Italian Serie D Club US Mariglianese Calcio.
- 5 Jan 2023 5:10 AM GMT
Jake Jervis joins East Bengal
We had broken yesterday that Jake Jervis was almost set to be Eliandro's replacement at EB, that deal has gone through.
Jervis could actually turn out to be a huge signing. He is in great form. Could he turn around EB's fortunes?
- 5 Jan 2023 5:07 AM GMT
Ivorian forward joins Rajasthan United
While Souvik Das has moved from Rajasthan United to Sudeva Delhi, RUFC have brought in a major reinforcement on the striking front - Leonce Dodoz of Ivory Coast.
- 5 Jan 2023 5:05 AM GMT
Alex Saji moves from Hyderabad FC to Northeast United
Starting off with a few announced deals in the ISL. Alex Saji joins NEUFC.