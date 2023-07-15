Indian Football teams set to miss Asian Games

The Indian football team is facing the prospect of missing the 2022 Asian Games, set to be held in September 2023 in China.

Both then men's and women's football teams might miss out of the Asian Games for the second consecutive edition as they fail to meet the criteria set by the Union Sports Ministry of being ranked among the top-8 sides in the continent.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had initially planned for the national senior team head coach Igor Stimac to lead an Under-23 squad to the Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China, following the Kings Cup in Thailand from September 7 to 10.

Since 2002, football in the Asian Games has been limited to players under the age of 23, with three over-age players also permitted.

In a letter sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all the National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Sports Ministry stated that "for team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games."

Unfortunately, India's men's team is currently far from the top-8 in Asia according to the rankings. The country currently holds the 18th spot among countries under the Asian Football Confederation. The women's team is ranked 10th in Asia.

AIFF plans to appeal against decision

The AIFF has expressed its intention to appeal to the sports ministry to reconsider this decision.

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, "This is a decision taken by the government. So, we have to abide by it. However, we will make an appeal to the government to reconsider the decision as far as football is concerned. The Indian team's performance this year has been extremely encouraging. It will be a great boost for football, especially for the U-23 boys, if they get an opportunity to play in the Asian Games."

IOA had previously declined to clear the Indian football team for the 2018 Asian Games on the same grounds, as it was not ranked among the top-8 in Asia.

The ministry letter states, "Where, in the opinion of the experts of specific sports disciplines, and that of Sports Authority of India, participation of individuals and teams in relaxation of the above criteria is recommended with justifiable reasons, the same will be considered in the Ministry for appropriate decision."

This is a provision in the Sports Ministry's instructions to the IOA and NSFs that may provide a ray of hope for the AIFF.

India have won three medals in the history of the Asian Games, the last of which was as far back as 1970. The best finish for the Indian football team at the Asian Games in recent times was a 10th place finish in 2002.

